    Total cost of BP contracts with "Shah Deniz-2" contractors makes 13 bln USD

    Gordon Birrel: In the current market conditions a considerable amount of funds for the project of the Southern Gas Corridor will be saved

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ BP Company in the framework of the project "Shah Deniz-2" has entered into contracts with contractors over 13 billion USD, more than half of which have been concluded with Azerbaijani companies and joint ventures.

    Report informs, President of BP-Azerbaijan Gordon Birrel told reporters.

    According to G.Birrel, due to falling prices, in the current market conditions a considerable amount of funds for the project of the Southern Gas Corridor will be saved.

