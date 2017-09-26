No delay in construction and installation works for TANAP initial gas filling

© Socar.az

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Experts of SOCAR Midstream Operations have visited the Measurement Junction No 81 and the Compressor Station No 77 of the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion Project located in Georgia.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), during the visit, it was determined that, high growth indicator (99.8%) on development of the area No 81 has been achieved.

It was noted that starting from October 1, the field will be handed over to the startup and maintenance group after completion of the mechanical works. All the questions from experts have been answered by BP and its contractors.

BP representatives said that there is no delay in the construction and adjustment of area No 81 intended for initial gas filling of the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP). By late 2017, the Measurement Station No. 81 will be fully operational.

Works in Compressor Station No 77 also continued at high pace and by the end of September this year 77% high indicator has been achieved. It was noted that the works planned for connection of the station to the main pipeline are scheduled for 2018. During the site review, it was observed that the construction and installation works were performed at a high level.