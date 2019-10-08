​TANAP to bring $1.45B a year – Director General

TANAP, which is designed for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and then Europe, will bring $1.45 billion a year, TANAP Director General Saltuk Düzyol said at a press conference in Istanbul.

According to him,Azerbaijan will account for 58% of these revenues.

The pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, originates from the Turkey-Georgia border and will connect to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Ipsala district of Edirne city.

The total length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers. The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters of gas will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe.

TANAP stakeholders are Southern Gas Corridor CJSC, a joint venture of SOCAR and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan (51%), BOTAS (30%), BP (12%) and SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S (7%).