​TANAP Phase 1 to be launched in late November

The Phase 1 of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will be launched on November 30, said the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Fatih Donmez, Report informs citing Turkish media.

"TANAP is one of the most essential projects. The opening ceremony of the pipeline will be held on November 30," the minister said.

The pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, originates from the Turkey-Georgia border and will connect to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Ipsala district of Edirne city.

The total length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers. The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas annually. About six billion cubic meters of gas will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe.