Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ The revenues of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields and Shahdeniz in January-September 2018 totaled $7,401,000,000, of which $115 million came from Shahdeniz, Report informs citing the Fund.

Overall, SOFAZ revenues from the ACG field from 2001 to October 1, 2018 stood at $135.887 billion and from sale of Shahdeniz gas since 2007 at $2.506 billion.