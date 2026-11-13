SOCAR VP: Drilling 2-kilometer horizontal well at ACG is major achievement

Drilling an approximately 2-kilometer horizontal well at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is a major achievement, SOCAR Vice President Babak Huseynov said at an event titled Supporting Production at ACG: New Approaches and Technologies, Report informs.

According to Huseynov, completing an open gravel pack completion and extending the horizontal well to approximately 2 kilometers makes the process difficult to manage.

"That is why we worked together with BP and proposed that they bring the technology to Azerbaijan and implement it here. Drilling an approximately 2-kilometer horizontal well at ACG is an incredible achievement," he said.