SOCAR Turkey posts 57% growth in assets

As of January 1, 2019, the assets of the SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S. stood at TRY 36.065 billion, up 58.6% from January 1 of this year, Report informs citing the

Company's total sales have risen by 32% settling at TRY 13.811 billion. 

