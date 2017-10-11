"SOCAR Turkey Enerji. A.Ş." gets prestigious award

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The 8th Turkey Energy Summit with alliance of Turkish energy market, public and private sector organizations held in Antalya, Turkey.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Turkey - “SOCAR Turkey Enerji. A.Ş.” has received “Golden Valve” award.

The award was presented by the representative of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Fatih Donmez to Gulmirza Javadov, head of the company’s Business Support Department.

Murat LeCompte, head of the external relations department at “SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş.” stated that the company he represents, builds all its activity based on the protection of environment and human health. He added that currently, “SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş.” is the largest investor in Turkey and one of the leading companies of energy sector.

“We try use ecologically clean and renewable energy sources while implementing projects that will worth 19,5 billion dollar in total.” he said.

Murad LeCompte said he feels proud for being awarded with “Golden Valve” adding that the company will continue to support in the fields of environment, education, culture and art as part of the social responsibility. He said “SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş.” makes every effort to create social value for bringing benefit for environment and humanity. “We always make investment considering people, environment and universal values.”