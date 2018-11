Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Ukraine, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), will supply 15,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia).

Report informs citing Ukrainian media that the sides have signed an agreement.

SOCAR Ukraine will sell the diesel fuel at UAH 33,352.16 a ton.

The deadline for supply is December 31, 2018.