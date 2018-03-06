 Top
    SOCAR signs Protocol of Intent with UN Development Program

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have signed a Protocol of Intent to continue cooperation in the field of environmental protection.

    Report informs, the document was signed by the SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and UN Resident Coordinator for Azerbaijan Ghulam M. Isaczai.

    The Protocol will enhance cooperation between the two organizations on climate change, energy efficiency, reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and overall environmental protection.

