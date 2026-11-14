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The STAR refinery, owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Türkiye, produced about 151,357 tonnes of naphtha in September 2026.

Report informs, citing Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), that output rose by 21,632 tonnes, or 16.7%, from September 2025.

Refineries across Türkiye produced about 160,728 tonnes of naphtha in September, up 45,142 tonnes, or 39.1%, year on year.

The foundation for the STAR refinery was laid on October 5, 2011. The refinery opened on October 19, 2018, and began operating at full capacity in September 2019.

The plant can process 13 million tonnes of crude oil annually, including Urals, Azeri Light and Kirkuk grades. Its main products include diesel (4.8 million tonnes), jet fuel, naphtha (1.6 million tonnes), liquefied petroleum gas, mixed xylenes and petroleum coke.

STAR was the first project in Türkiye to receive a Strategic Investment Incentive Certificate.