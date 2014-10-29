SOCAR refused to export gasoline to Kazakhstan

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) doesn't plan to export gasoline to Kazakhstan, Report informs referring to the company. The main objective of the company is primarily addressing domestic needs said in SOCAR.

"The Kazakh side turned to us with such an offer, but we don't have free volumes of gasoline for export. Only surplus of gasoline, unclaimed in Azerbaijan may be exported. But today there is no such volumes and nearly all gasoline produced in the country consumed by the domestic market," SOCAR reports.

Earlier, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Uzakbai Karabalin stated that the JSC National Company "KazMunaiGas " in order to cover the deficit of petroleum products in the country is considering gasoline imports from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

"In order to provide the market with petroleum products, it was decided to entrust the " KazMunaiGas" at a loss to deliver petroleum products to the Kazakhstan market. Negotiations were held with many companies, and today it came to the agreement to import 69 thousand tons of gasoline," he said.