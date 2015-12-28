SOCAR provides additional aid to families of dead and missing oilmen

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Besides financial aid in the amount of 15,000 manats allocated by government to the families of the oil workers who died and were missing on 4 December 2015 from production platforms Gunashli and Neft Dashlari because of the storm, one-time lump-sum financial aid allocated by SOCAR.

President of the company signed a document to provide financial assistance in the amount of 5,000 AZN to the families of the oil workers who died and were missing on 4 December 2015 from production platforms Gunashli and Neft Dashlari because of the storm.