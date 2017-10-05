 Top
    SOCAR produces 5 mln tons crude oil in 8 months

    627,000 tons accounted for August

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August, 4 963.5 thsd tons of crude oil was produced by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

    Report informs citing SOCAR, 626.6 thsd tons of this volume accounted for production in August. 

