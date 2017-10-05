SOCAR produces 5 mln tons crude oil in 8 months

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August, 4 963.5 thsd tons of crude oil was produced by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).
Report informs citing SOCAR, 626.6 thsd tons of this volume accounted for production in August.
Günel AbbasovaNews Author
