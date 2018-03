Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2016, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has produced 543.1 mln cubic meters of natural gas.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, last month gas production was less by 4.75%.in comparison with January 2015.

Notably, SOCAR produced 6 871,1 million cubic meters of natural gas in 2015.