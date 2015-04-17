SOCAR President met with the Prime Minister of Georgia

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev is on a visit to Georgia. Report informs referring to AZERTAC, Mr. Abdullayev met with the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

During the meeting they discussed the economic ties between the two countries, prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, as well exchanged views on upcoming and planned projects of SOCAR in this country.

During the visit, Mr. Abdullayev will meet with other officials of Georgia and to attend the opening of some facilities built on the basis of joint projects.