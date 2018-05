Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Petroleum JSC launched new campaign from today called "Buy fuel from SOCAR and get free Bakcell minutes".

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, customers who buy 30 liters or more of fuel of any type will get a "Bakcell" free bonus of up to 10 minutes, or those who buy 40 liters or more will receive a free bonus of 15 minutes.