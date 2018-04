Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) paid 136.031 mln AZN to the state budget in October.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, in January-October of this year, 1, 271,276 million AZN paid to the state budget.

SOCAR paid 11,194 million AZN to the State Social Protection Fund in October.

In January-October, SOCAR paid 115.417 million AZN to the Fund.