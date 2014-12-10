SOCAR opens new gas station in Ukraine

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ A new gas station was opened in Odessa region of Ukraine. It is the 11st, and the 43rd gas filling station opened by SOCAR in Ukraine. Report informs referring the information given by press-service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic.

SOCAR, which is keen on expanding operations in the retail oil products market abroad, is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in the domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan.

SOCAR Ukraine, which represents SOCAR in Ukraine, owns over 60 refueling stations in the country. Some of 43 gas stations are operating under the SOCAR brand in the Kyiv, Odessa, Lviv, Nikolaevsk, Rovensk, Cherkasy, Khmelnytsky and Poltava regions of Ukraine.

Azerbaijan's energy giant SOCAR continues to steadily develop its filling stations network both in the capital of Ukraine and other regions.