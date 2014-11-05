SOCAR negotiates with TOTAL on the possibility of gas recycling from the field "Absheron"

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is in talks with the French company TOTAL regarding the possibility of natural gas recycling in the future produced from the offshore field "Absheron" in the new oil and gas processing and petrochemical complex (OGPC). Report informs president of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev told journalists.

According to him, several options for cooperation discussed among the parties to attract the gas to the plant. Among them, the purchase of the produced gas and its use in the petrochemical complex, as well as purification of the gas in the factory with further export.

In the first phase of the framework of the OGPC project, is planned to commission the gas processing plant in 2020. According to the primary projections, extraction of the gas from the field "Absheron" will start no earlier than 2020.

On the February 27, 2009 SOCAR and TOTAL signed in Baku PSA contract on marine prospective blocks "Absheron" in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. Share of TOTAL in the project is 40%, SOCAR - 40%, Gaz de France SUEZ (GDF / SUEZ) - 20%. On June 2011, 20% share of TOTAL acquired by Gaz de France SUEZ , which previously owned 60% of the project. Operator of the exploration and development project of the field is TOTAL.