SOCAR: Nakhchivan fuel supplies carried out through Türkiye and Georgia
Energy
- 18 November, 2026
- 12:35
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Fuel supplies to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan are carried out through the territories of Türkiye and Georgia, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) told AZERTAC, Report informs.
It was noted that the autonomous republic's fuel demand is being met in full.
SOCAR: Naxçıvana yanacaq tədarükü Türkiyə və Gürcüstan ərazilərindən həyata keçirilir
SOCAR: Топливо в Нахчыван поставляется через Турцию и Грузию
Latest News
12:44
Shafiyev identifies four forces opposing peace in ArmeniaDomestic policy
12:38
Wadephul: Azerbaijan - strategic partner of GermanyForeign policy
12:35
SOCAR: Nakhchivan fuel supplies carried out through Türkiye and GeorgiaEnergy
12:27
Ilgar Bayramli: Share of women in vocational education in Azerbaijan risen to 42%Education and science
12:19
Wadephul: Negotiations on Ukraine without Europe's participation to yield no resultsOther countries
12:08
FM Bayramov: TRIPP project must be coordinated with AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:00
Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan doesn't join any geopolitical blocsDomestic policy
11:59
Wadephul: Azerbaijan, Germany agreed to hold economic talks in BerlinForeign policy
11:55
Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan enters new phase in EU relationsForeign policy