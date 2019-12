© Report / Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/214b234a8549bc7f36409174b707c97b/42d150c0-5038-47bb-a72e-f44524d91174_292.jpg

The management of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has today visited a monument erected in Pirallahi district in honor of oil workers, who died and went missing in the disaster of December 4, 2015.

Report informs that the SOCAR management planted 33 trees in memory of the disaster victims around the erected monument in front of the helicopter yard used by oilmen, working on the offshore fields.