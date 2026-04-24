Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    SOCAR, KazMunayGas discuss joint decarbonization projects

    Energy
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 17:15
    SOCAR, KazMunayGas discuss joint decarbonization projects

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has held talks with Kazakhstan's national company KazMunayGas (KMG) on prospects for implementing joint projects in the field of decarbonization, Report informs, citing KMG.

    The meeting took place in Astana within the framework of the Regional Ecological Summit (RES 2026).

    During discussions with SOCAR representatives, the sides reviewed plans for exchanging experience in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and explored opportunities for joint decarbonization projects.

    Special emphasis was placed on the importance of the Caspian Methane Emissions Reduction Accelerator, which unites KMG, SOCAR, and Uzbekneftegaz, and aims to foster knowledge sharing and attract investment into green projects.

    KMG stressed its commitment to applying innovative solutions, modernizing infrastructure, and expanding cooperation with international partners to ensure sustainable emission reductions and the development of clean energy.

    The company also highlighted that under the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP 2.0) initiative, it has been implementing international standards for methane monitoring and reporting for three years.

    By the end of 2025, KMG reduced gas flaring volumes to 39 million cubic meters, an 86% decrease compared to over 300 million cubic meters in 2017. In addition, measurement campaigns, including aviation monitoring, have enabled several of KMG's assets to reach the highest reporting levels (4 and 5) under OGMP 2.0 standards.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) KazMunayGas Regional Ecological Summit Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
    SOCAR "KazMunayQaz" ilə dekarbonizasiya üzrə birgə layihələri müzakirə edib
    SOCAR и "КазМунайГаз" обсудили совместные проекты по декарбонизации

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