​SOCAR increases share in Baku Shipbuilding Plant

SOCAR has increased its share in Baku Shipbuilding Plant LLC by 5.21%, Report informs citing SOCAR’s consolidated financial statement for 2018.
In line with the statement, the company's share has grown from 65% to 70.21%.
Günel AbbasovaNews Author