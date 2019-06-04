 Top

SOCAR increases share in Baku Shipbuilding Plant

SOCAR has increased its share in Baku Shipbuilding Plant LLC by 5.21%, Report informs citing SOCAR’s consolidated financial statement for 2018. 

In line with the statement, the company's share has grown from 65% to 70.21%.

