    SOCAR increases budget payments by 71%

    Last year the company paid 1.4 bln USD to the state budget

    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) transferred to the state budget 129,056 mln AZN in December 2016, that is more by 53,736 mln AZN or 71,3% compared to the same period in 2016. 

    Report was told in the SOCAR press service.

    In January-December 2016, contributions to the state budget amounted to 1 395,421 mln AZN.

    In addition, during December 2016, SOCAR transferred 12,666 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF). In general, in January-December 2016 contributions to the SSPF amounted to 144.417 mln AZN, that is more by 5,119 mln AZN or 3.7% compared to the same period of 2015. 

