SOCAR increased drilling works by 35% in quarter I

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ In March 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) (except joint ventures and operating companies) has made drilling operations length of 17 029 meters.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, 14 825 meters of these works refer to operation, 2 204 meters to prospecting.

In general, in January-March 2017, SOCAR made drilling operations length 35 613 meters, which 33 409 meters refer to operation, the rest to prospecting.

In March 2017, drilling increased by 78% compared to the same period last year. The volume of drilling works carried out during the first quarter increased by 35% compared to the same period last year.

In addition, 4 drilled wells in March, as well as 17 new wells from the beginning of the year built and handed over to the miners.