SOCAR holds event within International Petroleum Week in London - VIDEO

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) held a successful event in the Natural History Museum as part of the International Petroleum Week hosted in London.

Report informs that the event drew representatives of such companies as BP, Glencore, Vitol, Trafigura, Totsa, Litasco, ING, ABN Ambro, BNP Paribas.

The event was also attended by SOCAR president Rovnag Abdullayev, company's vice-president for investments and marketing Elshad Nasirov, head of SOCAR's Marketing and Economic Operations Department Adnan Ahmadzade, SOCAR Trading CEO Mariam Almaszade, employees of Azerbaijan's embassy to Great Britain and local Diaspora representatives.

It was noted that the SOCAR event is mainly aimed at further expansion of Azerbaijan's international business ties, development of international business relations, informing about the works performed by the company and making new partnerships.

Notably, the International Petroleum Week is held between February 26 to 28. The conferences and seminars entitled 'New energy era in the changing world', 'Steps to fight climatic change', 'Russia's role in international oil and gas sector', 'Growth in oil and gas production in the Caspian region', 'Energy Summit in the Middle East' are also held as part of the Petroleum Week.