Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerigaz" Production Association of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in January-September 2014 gasified 130 multi-storey buildings.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, in general there are 11,306 families live in these buildings.

In 2013, "Azerigaz" gasified 149 high-rise residential buildings. "Azerigaz" gasified only multi-storey apartment buildings, which have a full package of documents testifying to the adoption of the building for use.