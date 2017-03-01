SOCAR exported 145 000 tons of diesel fuel this year

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Marketing and Economic Operations Division of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported 73 693 tons of diesel fuel and 3 983 tons of jet fuel in February, 2017.

Report informs citing SOCAR, also, the company exported 8 451 tons of high-pressure polyethylene, 937 tons of absolute isopropyl alcohol, 6 282 tons of liquid pyrolysis resin, 5 184 tons of propylene and 2 041 tons of butylene butadiene

Totally, in January-February 2017, 145 152 tons of diesel fuel, 10 936 tons of jet fuel, 6 366 tons of high-pressure polyethylene, 1 634 tons of absolute isopropyl alcohol, 12 397 tons of liquid pyrolysis resin, 292 tons of propilen and 4 782 tons of butylene, butadiene fraction exported

In February 2017, price of esterified gasoline price in the world market made (1 ton) 561,35 USD, jet fuel 512,71 USD, diesel fuel - 485,98 USD, 1% sulfur fuel oil - 319,1 USD, high-pressure polyethylene - 1280 USD, butylene butadiene fraction - 753,775 USD, liquid pyrolysis resin - 561,35 USD, propylene - 815 EUR, absolute isopropyl alcohol 1045 EUR.

In February, Brent crude oil was sold for 55,11 USD/barrel in the world markets, Urals for 54,01 USD/barrel, BTC FOB Ceyhan for 56,63 USD.