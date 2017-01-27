SOCAR discusses human resources management with NGOs

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Vice president of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic Khalid Mammadov discussed management of human resources with heads of non-governmental organizations (NGO) at the company’s headquarters.

Report was informed in SOCAR.

According to information, head of human resources department (HRD) of the company Asif Bakirli provided comprehensive information on SOCAR’s activities concerning management of human resources. Statistical data on training and career opportunities in SOCAR, some projects implemented in this direction, admittance of citizens, communication with employees and other issues were brought to attention.

It was noted that 5017 employees were transferred to other jobs, while 1017 new ones were recruited in 2016. Pay scale commissions in SOCAR satisfied 1400 (80%) of 1630 applications.

It was noted that HRD manages recruitment process in accordance with legislation and internal regulations with participation of appropriate specialists. 642 persons have been employed and 246 included into reserve database among 72567 applicants to 1244 vacancies in SOCAR.

Presentation also included information on scholarship programs, summer school, paid summer experience programs, as well as operations of training centers preparing professional workforce for oil industry.