Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the fall in oil prices on the world market, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) continues implementation of all projects.

Report informs, President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev said today: "The implementation of all projects within the framework of a major project - the Southern Gas Corridor continues. There is no problems with it".

R. Abdullayev said that, construction of Star refinery in Turkey is progressing successfully. The plant will be commissioned as scheduled, by the end of 2017 and all the work is now carried out according to plan.

He added that, first phase of construction of Petlim port in Petkim Peninsula of Aliaga region in Izmir nearing completion: "Funding for this project is also completed. As you know, Goldman Sachs has a 30% interest in the project.This means the profitability of the project."

President of SOCAR noted that, there are no problems with the implementation of projects in Azerbaijan.