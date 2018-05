Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) announced a tender for the purchase of fuel oil.

Report informs SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters Monday.

According to him, now on the market masut is cheaper than gas: "We will continue to purchase masut because of its cheapness. At this time we pump gas into storage, the ACG and other fields.It's a commercial interest."