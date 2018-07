Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) completed seismic works on land area of Gadis-Stalchay, Report informs. Seismic survey undertaken by the SOCAR’s Office of Geology and Geophysics, by order of the production association "Azneft". The works were carried out in order to clarify the geological structure, the distribution of hydrocarbons in the Gadis-Stalchay and the study of prospective of oil and gas areas.

Currently, seismic results being processed and interpreted.

The new data which will be received on the basis of these studies will create conditions for the proper orientation during the exploratory drilling in the area.