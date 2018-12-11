 Top
    SOCAR completes drilling works in 65 wells this year

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2018, the Complex Drilling Works Trust of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) completed drilling works in 65 wells instead of planned 62 wells, Report informs citing SOCAR’s official page on social network.

    The Trust is now carrying out drilling works in 5 wells in Bulla-Deniz, Oil Rocks, Garadagh and Seadan fields. 

