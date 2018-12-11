SOCAR completes drilling works in 65 wells this year

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a59b4406ea0129999587c65b50d5571b/65480e6b-aae6-4cd5-bd8d-60a993e76ff7_292.jpg

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2018, the Complex Drilling Works Trust of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) completed drilling works in 65 wells instead of planned 62 wells, Report informs citing SOCAR’s official page on social network.

The Trust is now carrying out drilling works in 5 wells in Bulla-Deniz, Oil Rocks, Garadagh and Seadan fields.