Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has completed construction of fixed offshore platform №112 on the field "Chilov", Report informs.

As the company said, the new platform is designed to drill 10 wells.

Building a platform carried by order of NGDU "May 28".

Platform is installed at a water depth of 5-6 meters. Its total area is 2250 square meters.

Platform provided with 4 grinding and 6 mooring sites. Operation of the new object will be launched in the near future.