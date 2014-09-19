SOCAR commissions new well in offshore field

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has completed the drilling of new well in the field "Bank of Darwin".

Report informs referring to SOCAR, the well #670 drilled to a depth of 1,485 meters and penetrated the producing formation of Kirmaky Suite.

Currently, the daily production rate is 6 tons of oil.

The field "Bank of Darwin" located in the sea 6 km apart from the island Pirallahi (former Artem), in operation since the 1950s. and has remaining reserves of 3 mln tons of oil and 0.5 bln cubic meters of gas. For 50 years it has produced 16.2 mln tons of oil. On the field there is a whole infrastructure for production and transportation of oil.