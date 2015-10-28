SOCAR and French 'Axens' sign agreement

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 28, SOCAR and Axens, France signed an agreement on construction of diesel fuel and gasoline hydrotreating unit in the territory of Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery.

Report was told in the press service of SOCAR, President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev, representatives of the company management, Axens’ Chief Executive Officer Jean Sentenac, Sale Manager Fabien Lundy and representatives of French Embassy in Baku attended the signing ceremony.

n his welcoming speech, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said reconstruction and modernization work would enable the refinery to increase its annual refining capacity and produce high-quality Euro 5 oil products. It is necessary to renovate the primary crude oil processing, catalyst cracker, catalytic reforming plants and to construct new installations, including bitumen plant, diesel fuel hydrotreating, hydrogen production and amine treating units, LPG MEROX, gasoline hydrotreating unit. Within the work toward Process Design Package preparation, Axens was chosen as a licenser of diesel fuel and gasoline hydrotreating unit construction. Formerly Axens was involved in the construction of STAR refinery’s hydrotreating units in Turkey. Axens CEO Jean Sentenac said they were proud of this partnership and thanked for being chosen as a licenser.