SOCAR and Bulgartransgaz ink memorandum of understanding

Sofia. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR and Bulgartransgaz signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Sofia, capital of Bulgaria.

The Eastern Europe bureau of Report informs, main purpose of the signed document is to explore opportunities for additional gas supplies to Bulgaria and to other South Eastern European countries.

Bulgarian Minister of Energy, Temenuzhka Petkova, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria, Nargiz Gurbanova and Executive Director of SOCAR Balkan, Murad Heydarov attended the signing ceremony.

"The key priority in the energy sector for Bulgarian government is to ensure energy security, as well as to diversify natural gas supplies and routes," T. Petkova said, adding that her country is confident in its cooperation with Azerbaijan.

She also added that the gas infrastructure in Bulgaria is currently being developed at a high level, and this potential could provide access of Azerbaijan's blue fuel to a third country.

Executive Director of SOCAR Balkan, Murad Heydarov underlined the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, saying that official Sofia is one of the main participants in the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC): "Bulgaria is a reliable partner of Azerbaijan in the implementation of alternative gas supplies from Shah Deniz and other fields to Europe."