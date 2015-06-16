SOCAR aids to victims of disaster in Georgia

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Energy Georgia" takes an active part in the implemented measures to eliminate the results of floods in Tbilisi on June 13-14.

Report was told by the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

According to the information, "SOCAR Energy Georgia" allocated 50 thousand laris to assist residents of the capital affected by the disaster.

In addition, the service of Tbilisi mayor's office dealing with the soacil problems of the population was provided with 10 thousand fuel. The company leadership stated that they are considering other options of the assistance measures.