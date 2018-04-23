SOCAR 3rd International Forum starts in Baku

Baku, 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ The SOCAR 3rd International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum: trading, Logistics, oil Refining, petrochemicals, has today started in Baku.

Report informs, the event was organized by the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

This year, 72 representatives from Azerbaijan, 49 from Russia, 32 from Kazakhstan, 53 from Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Austria, Poland and other European countries, 18 from UAE, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and other Asian countries, 2 high-level officials on oil-gas field from Colombia and Singapore are attending the forum.

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School, Elmar Gasimov said that SOCAR International Forum held for the third year has been dedicated to the 95th anniversary of birth of the nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev: "In order to participate in the SOCAR 3rd International Forum, about 230 high-level delegates from the leading oil and gas companies of about 30 world countries are attending the event. It proves that the name of Azerbaijan has an important position in global oil sector."

The participants of the forum first watched a short film about nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev's life.