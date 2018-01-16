Saudi Aramco to open representative office in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the visit to Saudi Arabia, the delegation led by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has been received by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Energy, the two countries expressed interest in expanding cooperation in various fields, including in energy sector.

Shahbazov has also met with Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih. Khalid A. Al-Falih briefed on another innovation that will ensure strengthening joint activity in the field of energy. According to him, representative office of Saudi Aramco will start functioning in Azerbaijan in the near future.

Program of the delegation's visit also included meeting with Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Al-Nasser. The sides exchanged views on deepening cooperation with SOCAR in the energy sector, prospects of joint projects in several countries with the participation of both companies.

The delegation also met with the Chief Executive Officer of the "Maaden" petrochemical company, Khalid Al-Mudafier.

In frames of the visit, the minister visited the production complexes operating in the petrochemical and oil refinery fields in Saudi Arabia. Presentations were heard about Chemical Company (SADARA), Oil Refinery and Petrochemical Plant (SATORP) and production capacities of these enterprises.

During the visit, review was conducted in one of the largest oil fields, Manifa.

Notably, during the visit to Saudi Arabia, Energy Minister P. Shahbazov was accompanied by Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom Rasim Rzayev, Energy Minister Advisor Zaur Mammadov and SOCAR Presidential Advisor Murad Heydarov.