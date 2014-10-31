Russia, Ukraine and EU signed an agreement on gas worth 4.6 bln dollars

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia, Ukraine and the EU reached an agreement on the resumption of Russian gas supplies to Ukrainian consumers, on guaranteeing its transit to the EU and the partial repayment of gas debts of Kiev. The result of two days talks was signing of documents worth 4.6 bln dollars. Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS it was said by EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger.

Until the end of the year "Gazprom" will receive 3.1 bln dollars from "Naftogaz of Ukraine" towards payment of debts, Ettinger said.