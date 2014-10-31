 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia, Ukraine and EU signed an agreement on gas worth 4.6 bln dollars

    In the coming days, Ukraine must repay the debt in the amount of 1.4 bln dollars for Russian gas supplies

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia, Ukraine and the EU reached an agreement on the resumption of Russian gas supplies to Ukrainian consumers, on guaranteeing its transit to the EU and the partial repayment of gas debts of Kiev. The result of two days talks was signing of documents worth 4.6 bln dollars. Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS it was said by EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger.

    Until the end of the year "Gazprom" will receive 3.1 bln dollars from "Naftogaz of Ukraine" towards payment of debts, Ettinger said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi