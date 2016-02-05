Rovnag Abdullayev: 'We'll try to compensate wages due to inflation rate'

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will try to compensate wages considering the inflation rate.'

Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said in the meeting with young oilmen in Baku Business Center: 'We are always increasing wages. In 2007, wages have been increased by 25%. At present, wages of SOCAR employers are quite high in comparison with other state enterprises. But, as you know, our earnings also have decreased due to oil price decline in the world markets and budget does not have enough opportunities.'

Rovnag Abdullayev said despite after calculating actual inflation rate, SOCAR tends to carry out certain compensation: 'We will try to help them. But I would like say again that there is a great difference between wages of budget organizations and our company.'