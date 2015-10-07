Rovnag Abdullayev: “SOCAR is not predicted to have problems regarding liquidity in future too”

Baku. 7 October.REPORT.AZ/ Fall in prices in the world energy markets has no effect on great projects realized by State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of SOCAR said in the interview to Italian media.

The Company is not predicted to have problems regarding liquidity in future too, said R.Abdullayev. SOCAR President said that, financing near 2 billion dollars was realized by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan recently.

In his interview, R.Abdullayev spoke about Southern Gas Corridor Project covering transportation of natural gas produced in the framework of second stage development of “Shah Deniz” field of Azerbaijan to Europe and stated that, export defined in the capacity of 16 billion cubic meter in the first stage may be increased to 30billion cubic meter later.

As to the issue regarding involvement of Turkmenistan’s and Iran’s gas to this Project, Head of SOCAR said that there is no novelty regarding this issue.

In his interview, he also spoke about possibility of energy export to India and Pakistan in the future.

R.Abdullayev mentioned the agreement reached with Gasprom Company recently and said that gas transported by Gasprom Company under"swop"regime will be stored in SOCAR’s gas warehouses and SOCAR will transport gas to the southern part of Russia: “In addition, Gasprom sells gas with low price to some consumers in Azerbaijan.” Additionally, Purpose of SOCAR and Azerbaijan is to become strategic center in the gas market through such changes, said Head of State Oil Company. “Therefore, we expand our opportunities in the field of gas warehouses and it will support increase of our contracts in this sector.”