Rovnag Abdullayev: 'SOCAR fulfills all its obligations before Georgia'

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) fulfills all its obligations to the Georgian authorities.

Report informs referring to Georgian media, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said in interview to Georgia's 'Rustavi-2' TV channel.

R.Abdullayev said that negotiations with Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili and government's economic team went well.

'I express my gratitude to Georgian authorities for reception. 'SOCAR Georgia' project successfully operates. We are fulfilling all our obligations before Georgian authorities. Despite difficulties regarding oil and gas prices, we are fulfilling our obligations. As for the negotiations, it was mainly related with some technical problems. Working together with Energy Ministry we will be able to resolve all issues,' R.Abdullayev said.

Notably, yesterday meeting was held between SOCAR representatives and officials of Georgian government in Tbilisi. SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Vice President Elshad Nasirov, Head of Investments Department Vagif Aliyev, Head of Marketing and Economic Operations Department Adnan Ahmadzadeh, Director General of 'SOCAR Energy Georgia' Mahir Mammadov attended meeting from Azerbaijani side and PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze and other officials from Georgian side.