President of SOCAR: Falling oil prices hinder implementation of new projects

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ The fall in oil prices in the world market hinder implementation of new projects.

Report informs, this was stated by State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev to journalists.

According to R. Abdullayev the implementation of previous investment projects underway.

President of SOCAR said that SOCAR doesn't invest in Montenegro: "We have mentioned several times that, the company has not invested a single manat in Montenegro. SOCAR is mediating implementation of various projects for many companies.A large companies took part in tender and under the brand of SOCAR Azerbaijani companies won the tender and now they carry out works. We were just mediators. After some timewe will move away and the companies will work on their own."