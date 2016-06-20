"Rosneft" sells 20% stake to China and India

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian side is considering the sale of 19.5% stake in the company "Rosneft" to China and India. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Bloomberg agency reported. Share price will be at least 11 bln USD.

Both China and India have previously expressed interest in buying a stake in the Russian oil companies, but none of the countries declared joint participation in the transaction. According to the agency, Russia hopes that China and India will agree to a joint deal.

The government owns 69.5% of Rosneft through its wholly owned Rosneftegaz. BP holds a 19.75% share.