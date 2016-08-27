Reuters: Iraq plans to sell oil through Iran if talks with Kurds fail

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iraq's government would consider selling crude through Iran should talks with the autonomous Kurdish region on an oil revenue-sharing agreement fail.

"Report" informs citing Reuters that this was told by a senior oil ministry official in Baghdad.

Deputy Oil Minister Fayadh al-Nema told lately, that Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) plans to hold talks with the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), possibly next week, about Iraqi oil exported through Turkey.

"If the negotiations come to a close without an agreement we will start to find a way in order to sell our oil because we need money, either to Iran or other countries", he said.