    Rector: "3 of 10 students scored 700 points selected BHOS"

    An event was held at the Baku Higher Oil School

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan, 17 people out of 100 awarded the Presidential scholarship are students of Baku Higher Oil School. Report informs, Rector of BHOS Elmar Gasimov said at the event. 

    According to him, the average passing score for BHOS in the admission exams held this year was 667: "About 10 students in the country scored 700 points, 3 of them selected our high school. Unfortunately, due to the absence of the mechanical engineering faculty at BHOS, 1 student has selected another university in Turkey."

