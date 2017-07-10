Turkish PM: BTC and BTE pipeline projects once again proved our regional cooperation

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Thanks to Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) pipeline projects realized with Azerbaijan and Georgia, we showed the region and the whole world that how effective regional unity can be. We continue this cooperation on Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) project within the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC).

Report informs, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said at the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

He noted that with the launching TANAP in 2018, Turkey will receive 6 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan per year: "In addition, starting in 2020, export of gas in amount of 10 bln cubic meters planned via TANAP. European ountries will be provided with gas through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)”.