 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish PM: BTC and BTE pipeline projects once again proved our regional cooperation

    Yıldırım: With launching TANAP in 2018, Turkey will get 6 bln cum gas from Azerbaijan annually

    Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Thanks to Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) pipeline projects realized with Azerbaijan and Georgia, we showed the region and the whole world that how effective regional unity can be. We continue this cooperation on Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) project within the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC).

    Report informs, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said at the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

    He noted that with the launching TANAP in 2018, Turkey will receive 6 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan per year: "In addition, starting in 2020, export of gas in amount of 10 bln cubic meters planned via TANAP. European ountries will be provided with gas through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)”.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi